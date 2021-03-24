Japan's Toyota, Isuzu, Hino join in truck technology tie up

From left, Hino Motors President Yoshio Shimo, Toyota Motor Corp. President Akio Toyoda and Isuzu Motors President Masanori Katayama pose for a photo in Tokyo Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Japanese automakers Toyota, Isuzu and Hino said Wednesday they are setting up a partnership in commercial vehicles to work together in electric, hydrogen, connected and autonomous driving technologies. (Kyodo News via AP)