Disney announces ex-CEO Bob Iger to return for 2 years

FILE - Robert Iger arrives at the world premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," in Los Angeles, on Dec. 16, 2019. The Walt Disney Company announced late Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, that former CEO Iger, would return to head the company for two years in a surprise move. The statement said Bob Chapek, who succeeded Iger in 2020, had stepped down from the position. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, FIle)