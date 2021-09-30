US slightly revises up its GDP estimate for Q2 to 6.7%

Ship to shore cranes work the container ship CMA CGM Laperouse at the Georgia Ports Authority's Port of Savannah, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Savannah, Ga. The U.S. economy expanded at a 6.7% annual pace from April through June, the Commerce Department said Thursday. Stronger export sales also added to the increased growth estimate for the second quarter. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)