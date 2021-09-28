Record July jump in US home prices, sidelining more buyers

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2021, file photo, a new home developed by KB Home is viewed in Simi Valley, Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, approved two measures to slice through local zoning ordinances as the most populous state struggles with soaring home prices, an affordable housing shortage and stubborn homelessness. He signed the most prominent legislation despite nearly 250 cities objecting that it will, by design, undermine local planning and control. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)