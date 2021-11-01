Biotech firm Novavax submits COVID-19 vaccine for approval by Health Canada

An man receives a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination campaign at a community health center in Tangerang on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Biotechnology company Novavax said Monday that Indonesia has given the world's first emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine, which uses a different technology than currently used shots. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Tatan Syuflana