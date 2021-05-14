Russian bailiffs show up at US broadcaster's office

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 15, 2010 file photo, the headquarters of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) is seen with the United States flag in the foreground, in Prague. Russian court bailiffs have shown up at U.S.-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s Moscow Bureau to notify it about the launch of enforcement proceedings over unpaid fines. RFE/RL on Friday, May 14, 2021 denounced the move as a serious escalation in the Russian government’s campaign to drive it out of the country. (Michal Kamaryt/CTK via AP, file)