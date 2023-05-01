DeSantis board approves suing Disney in response to lawsuit

Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board of Supervisors chairman Martin Garcia delivers remarks in support of a resolution to invalidate Disney's final agreement with the previous board, the Reedy Creek Improvement District, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis handpicked the new board in an ongoing dispute with Disney Co. over who controls the special taxing district that manages the municipal infrastructure at Walt Disney World. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)