Britney Spears thanks #FreeBritney fans after dad's removal

Britney Spears supporters Kiki Norberto, left, of Phoenix, Ariz., and Carlos Morales, of Los Angeles, appear outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles judge will hear arguments at a hearing Wednesday over removing Spears' father from the conservatorship that controls her life and money and whether the legal arrangement should be ended altogether (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)