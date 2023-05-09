Canola industry concerned about export access to China after diplomatic spat

A pumpjack draws oil from the ground surrounded by a canola field near Cremona, Alta., on July 12, 2021. The agricultural industry is expressing concern that China will retaliate after Canada's expulsion of its diplomat by blocking agricultural shipments. China blocked canola shipments from two major Canadian companies in 2019 not long after Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was arrested by Canadian authorities. The ban lasted for three years before being lifted in 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh