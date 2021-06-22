Kobe Bryant's widow to settle lawsuit over deadly crash

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2020, file photo, Vanessa Bryant speaks during a celebration of life for her husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter Gianna in Los Angeles. Vanessa Bryant has agreed to settle a lawsuit against the pilot and owners of the helicopter that crashed in 2020, killing the NBA star, his daughter Gianna, and seven others. Terms of the confidential deal weren't disclosed. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)