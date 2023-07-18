OTTAWA - Canada's national annual inflation rate was 2.8 per cent in June, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):
— Newfoundland and Labrador: 1.7 per cent (1.7)
— Prince Edward Island: 0.2 per cent (0.7)
— Nova Scotia: 1.9 per cent (2.0)
— New Brunswick: 2.1 per cent (2.3)
— Quebec: 3.6 per cent (4.0)
— Ontario: 2.6 per cent (3.1)
— Manitoba: 2.1 per cent (3.4)
— Saskatchewan: 3.3 per cent (4.3)
— Alberta: 1.9 per cent (3.1)
— British Columbia: 3.5 per cent (3.4)
