US ramps up Ukraine warning, says Russia may invade in days

Ukrainian servicemen load Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered as part of the United States of America's security assistance to Ukraine, into a military trucks at the Boryspil airport, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday the Ukraine crisis has grown into "the most dangerous moment" for Europe in decades, while his top diplomat held icy talks with her Moscow counterpart who said the Kremlin won't accept lectures from the West. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)