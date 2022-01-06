Dozens of protesters, 12 police dead in Kazakhstan protests

In this handout photo taken from video released by Kazakhstan's Presidential Press Service, Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev speaks during his televised statement to the nation in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Tokayev said that "we intend to act with maximum severity regarding law-breakers." In the statement, he also promised to make political reforms and announced that he was assuming the leadership of the national security council. The latter is potentially significant because the council had been headed by Nursultan Nazarbayev, who was president from 1991 until he resigned in 2019. (Kazakhstan's Presidential Press Service via AP)