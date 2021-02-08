Second Cup Coffee Co. to be sold to Quebec restaurant franchiser Foodtastic

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Aegis Brands Inc. has signed a deal to sell its Second Cup Coffee Co. operations to Quebec-based Foodtastic Inc.
The Mississauga-based company said Monday the coffee chain's sale price includes $14 million in cash, plus a post-closing earn-out.
Aegis Brands said the deal will strengthen its balance sheet and allow it to accelerate its growth strategy through acquisitions.
"We are pleased that the Second Cup brand and franchisees have the opportunity to evolve with a new Canadian partner," Steven Pelton, president and CEO of Aegis, said in a statement.
"At Aegis we will now focus on further development of Bridgehead Coffee and Hemisphere Cannabis, while seeking out exciting new growth and acquisition opportunities."
Foodtastic is a Montreal-based franchiser of multiple restaurant concepts, including casual restaurant dining chain Nickels – originally created by a group including pop icon Celine Dion.
"Second Cup has been a Canadian staple for almost 45 years and we're excited to welcome them into the Foodtastic family," Peter Mammas, president and CEO of Foodtastic, said in a statement.
"We look forward to working with all our new franchisees and emerging through this pandemic with a revitalized Canadian leader in the premium coffee segment," he said. "This acquisition is consistent with our strategy of acquiring quality Canadian brands with growth potential."
The Second Cup Ltd. changed its name to Aegis Brands as part of a plan to diversify beyond coffee shops.
In addition to Second Cup, Aegis Brands owns the Ottawa-based Bridgehead coffee shop chain and Hemisphere Cannabis Co.
"This is a pivotal moment for Aegis Brands," Pelton said. "We are excited about the opportunity to uncover new opportunities for growth."
He added: "Aegis was created with the vision of building a portfolio of amazing brands that can grow and flourish with access to our resources and expertise. We are committed to letting each company operate as an independent brand, while supporting, promoting, and protecting the company through its many stages of growth."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:AEG)