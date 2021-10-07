Sue Grafton's alphabet novels headed to television

FILE - Mystery writer Sue Grafton poses for a portrait on Oct. 15, 2002, in New York. A TV adaptation of the late writer's million-selling Kinsey Millhone mystery novels, a prospect the author once swore she would return from the dead to prevent, is now the works. A+E Studios announced this week that it had acquired rights to Grafton's famed alphabet series, with such titles as "'A' Is for Alibi" and "'E' Is for Evidence." (AP Photo/Gino Domenico, File)