S&P/TSX composite down in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO - Losses in the technology, industrials and metals and mining sectors helped push Canada's main stock index lower in late-morning trading, while the loonie pushed above 80 cents US.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 113.60 points at 18,730.97.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 152.80 points at 32,638.39. The S&P 500 index was down 13.75 points at 3,925.59, while the Nasdaq composite was down 190.75 points at 13,207.92.
The Canadian dollar traded for 80.08 cents US compared with 79.61 cents US on Thursday.
The April crude oil contract was down 30 cents at US$65.72 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 0.7 of a cent at US$2.67 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down US$16.90 at US$1,705.70 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 2.8 cents at US$4.11 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)