Virtual conferences turn to tech to recreate sights, sounds and tastes of past events

An online version of the Restaurants Canada Show is shown in this undated handout photo. When winter rolled around at Toronto's Enercare Centre, people used to be able to smell mountains of decadent desserts, pasta and just about every kind of cheese or ice cream imaginable before the doors to the Restaurants Canada Show even opened. Those doors are staying locked this year, but attendees won't be starved for innovation, good eats or networking because the show is moving online with innovations to keep guests connected and their bellies filled. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Restaurants Canada