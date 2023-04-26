Precision Drilling reports $95.8M Q1 profit, revenue up nearly 60% from year ago

Trainees roll pipe off the catwalk during a training session to lay down drill pipe on a rig floor at Precision Drilling in Nisku, Alta., on January 20, 2016. Precision Drilling Corp. reported a first-quarter profit compared with a loss a year ago as its revenue rose nearly 60 per cent, helped by stronger drilling activity and price increases in the U.S. and Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson