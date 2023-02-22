Regulators impose further restrictions on unregistered crypto trading platforms

The FTX logo is shown on the FTX Arena, where the Miami Heat NBA basketball team play, in Miami, Fla., Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) has set out new rules for unregistered cryptocurrency trading platforms operating in Canada following a wave of bankruptcies in the space including FTX, Voyager Digital and Celsius Network. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Lynne Sladky