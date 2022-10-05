Lawsuit settled, film may resume after Alec Baldwin shooting

FILE - Alec Baldwin poses in the press room with the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for "Saturday Night Live" at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 17, 2017. The family of a cinematographer shot and killed by Alec Baldwin on the set of the film “Rust” has agreed to settle a lawsuit against Baldwin and the movie's producers, and production will resume on the project. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)