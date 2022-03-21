State media: No survivors found in China Eastern plane crash

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, debris is seen at the site of a plane crash in Tengxian County in southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with more than 100 people on board crashed in a remote mountainous area of southern China on Monday, officials said, setting off a forest fire visible from space in the country's worst air disaster in nearly a decade. (Zhou Hua/Xinhua via AP)