Elon Musk, on witness stand, defends SolarCity acquisition

Members of the media gather Monday, July 12, 2021, outside the justice center where Elon Musk will testify in Wilmington, Del. In the runup to Tesla Inc.'s 2016 acquisition of SolarCity, Musk called the combination a "no brainer," a one-stop shop for electric cars and the solar panels to recharge them. On Monday, the Tesla CEO will have to defend the $2.5 billion deal under oath in a shareholder lawsuit alleging conflicts of interest. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)