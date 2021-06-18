MONTREAL (AP) _ Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $236.7 million.
On a per-share basis, the Montreal-based company said it had net income of $1.18.
The metal and coal mining company posted revenue of $526.5 million in the period.
Turquoise Hill shares have increased 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRQ