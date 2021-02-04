Air Canada to suspend Rouge operations indefinitely, lay off 80 employees

An Air Canada Rouge jet takes off from Montreal'sTrudeau International Airport, Friday, March 20, 2020. Air Canada is grounding its Rouge fleet as a result of new travel rules brought in by the government last week to scale back non-essential travel even more. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

 GMH

MONTREAL - Air Canada says it will pause all operations of its Rouge aircraft indefinitely and lay off 80 employees starting Feb. 8.

The airline's announcement comes as Canadian airlines suspend all flights to Mexico and the Caribbean at the request of the federal government.

The company says its flights to the region were primarily operated by Rouge.

Air Canada announced layoffs of around 1,700 employees in January, when they saw a drop in bookings because of a new requirement that travellers entering Canada show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

In addition to the most recent flight suspensions, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a series of additional travel restrictions on Jan. 29, including a requirement that entrants to Canada quarantine in hotels at their own expense.

Air Canada says Rouge "remains a part of Air Canada's overall business strategy."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AC)

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.