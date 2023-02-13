Disney is planning an Avatar experience at Disneyland

FILE - Robert Iger, president and CEO of the Walt Disney Company, speaks at a news conference at Disney Imagineering in Glendale, Calif., Sept. 20, 2011. The Walt Disney Co. is planning to add an Avatar experience to Disneyland and explore other opportunities at its theme parks as it looks for more ways to appeal to its guests. Iger said during the company’s first-quarter earnings call that the success of the latest Avatar film is spurring the creation of an Avatar experience at Disneyland in California. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, file)