Fox libel defense at odds with top GOP presidential foes

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. A $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News for its coverage of false claims surrounding the 2020 presidential election isn’t the only thing putting pressure on the standard for U.S. libel law. Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have argued for weakening the libel standard that has protected media organizations for more than half a century. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)