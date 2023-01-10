Q&A: FedEx founder, veteran Fred Smith offers unusual gift

FILE - This circa 1950 photo provided by the U.S. Navy shows Jesse Brown in the cockpit of an F4U-4 Corsair fighter at an unidentified location. In December 2022, FedEx founder Fred Smith gifted the proceeds from the film “Devotion,” which he financed, that tells the story of groundbreaking Naval aviators Brown and Thomas Hudner. The proceeds will fund in part scholarships for the children of Navy service members studying STEM. (U.S Navy via AP, File)