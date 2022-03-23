Unifor to provide update on former National President Jerry Dias

Unifor National President Jerry Dias and the Unifor Bargaining Committee representatives announced a new tentative agreement with GM on behalf of 1700 members who work in St. Catharines, Oshawa and Woodstock in advance of tonight 11:59 pm strike deadline on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Toronto. Unifor will provide an update this afternoon on the complaint filed that former Unifor National President Jerry Dias breached the Unifor Constitution. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio

TORONTO - Unifor will provide an update this afternoon on the complaint filed against former Unifor National President Jerry Dias.

Canada's largest private sector union says the update will be broadcast on its Facebook page at 1 p.m. EDT.

On March 14, Unifor issued a statement saying that the union's secretary-treasurer Lana Payne was sent a complaint about Dias on Jan. 26 that alleged he had breached the union's constitution.

The union, which represents 315,000 workers, said at the time it had no further details to add about the matter.

Dias was notified of an independent investigation on Jan. 29, Unifor says, and went on medical leave on Feb. 6.

Citing health issues, Dias subsequently notified Unifor's executive board on March 11 that he would retire immediately.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2022.

