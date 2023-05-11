Adidas to sell Yeezy shoes and donate proceeds months after Kanye West split

FILE - A sign is displayed in front of an Adidas retail store in Paramus, N.J., Oct. 25, 2022. After months wrestling over the fate of millions of unsold Yeezy shoes, Adidas has decided to sell a portion of its remaining inventory and donate the proceeds to charitable organizations, CEO of the German sport brand Bjørn Gulden said Thursday, May 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)