Scholz replaces Merkel as German chancellor, opening new era

Newly elected German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, gestures as he sits in the gallery prior to his swearing-in ceremony, at the German Parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Scholz has become Germany's ninth post-World War II chancellor, opening a new era for the European Union’s most populous nation and largest economy after Angela Merkel’s 16-year tenure. Scholz’s government takes office with high hopes of modernizing Germany and combating climate change but faces the immediate challenge of handling the country’s toughest phase yet of the coronavirus pandemic. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP)