IPOs booming as Canadian companies refuse to let crisis deter them from going public

Securities lawyer-turned entrepreneur Greg Smith took his Vancouver-based education technology company Thinkific Labs Inc. public in April. Smith celebrated the IPO with small video celebrations before Rhino Ventures, one of the company's investors, showed up on his doorstep with a float decked out in golden balloons, champagne bottles, plenty of glitter and a replica of the podium companies typically mark their TSX debut, shown in a handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Rhino Ventures MANDATORY CREDIT