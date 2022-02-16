OTTAWA - Canada's national annual inflation rate was 5.1 per cent in January, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):
— Newfoundland and Labrador: 4.0 per cent (4.2)
— Prince Edward Island: 7.1 per cent (6.7)
— Nova Scotia: 4.9 per cent (4.8)
— New Brunswick: 5.3 per cent (5.4)
— Quebec: 5.1 per cent (5.1)
— Ontario: 5.7 per cent (5.2)
— Manitoba: 5.5 per cent (4.7)
— Saskatchewan: 4.2 per cent (3.5)
— Alberta: 4.8 per cent (4.8)
— British Columbia: 4.3 per cent (3.9)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2022 and was generated automatically.