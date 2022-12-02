New this week: Will Smith, 'Pinocchio' and 'George & Tammy'

This combination of images shows promotional art for “Something from Tiffany’s,” a film premiering Dec. 9 on Prime Video, from left, the Disney+ documentary “Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?,” "George & Tammy" a Showtime series premiering Dec. 4 and "Emancipation," a film premiering on Apple TV+ on Dec. 9. (Prime Video/Disney+/Showtime/Apple TV+ via AP)