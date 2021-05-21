S&P/TSX composite ends record week lower despite crude oil price rebound

TORONTO - Canada's main stock index headed into a long weekend by reaching another record high before ending weaker despite the energy sector rebounding from three days of declining crude oil prices.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 15.65 points to 19,527.30, after reaching an intraday record of 19,614.78.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 123.69 points at 34,207.84. The S&P 500 index was down 3.26 points at 4,155.86, while the Nasdaq composite was down 64.75 points at 13,470.99.
The Canadian dollar traded for 82.91 cents US compared with 82.85 cents US on Thursday.
The July crude oil contract was up US$1.64 at US$63.58 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down 1.4 cents at US$2.98 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was down US$5.20 at US$1,876.70 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 8.7 cents at US$4.48 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2021.
