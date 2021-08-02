A road not taken: verified Cormac McCarthy account is fake

FILE - Author Cormac McCarthy attends the premiere of "The Road" in New York on Nov. 16, 2009. The Twitter account for the famous, and famously media-shy author is fake. The McCarthy account, @CormacMcCrthy, had more than 48,000 followers as of midday Monday, among them Stephen King. It was established in September 2018, but was only recently given a blue check for verification. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)