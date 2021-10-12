House sends debt limit hike to Biden, staving off default

FILE - This Sept. 18, 2021, file photo shows the East Front of the U.S, Capitol in Washington. Members of the House are scrambling to Washington to pass a short-term lift of the nation’s debt limit. The vote Tuesday will ensure the federal government can continue fully paying its bills into December. House Democrats are expected to have enough votes on their own to ensure that President Joe Biden can sign the bill into law this week. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)