Housing market so hot, burned house going for almost $400K

A home that was seriously damaged by fire is seen, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Melrose, Mass. WBZ-TV reported that the $399,000 asking price for the home in Melrose, a suburb of Boston, is evidence of how hot the housing market is in the state. The online listing for the burned, three bedroom, 1,857-square foot home says it is in need of complete renovation and is being sold as is. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)