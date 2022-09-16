Oktoberfest is back but shadowed by 'red hot' inflation

FILE - People enjoy a swing ride at the 185th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, Germany, on Sept. 27, 2018. The Oktoberfest is on tap again in Germany after a two-year pandemic interruption. The beer will be just as cold and the pork knuckle just as juicy. But brewers and visitors are under pressure from inflation in ways they could hardly imagine in 2019. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)