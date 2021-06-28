Hong Kong to ban passenger flights from UK to curb virus

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2021, file photo, a British National Overseas passports (BNO) and a Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China passport are pictured in Hong Kong. Hong Kong’s government says it will ban all passenger flights from the U.K. starting Thursday, July 1, 2021, as it seeks to curb the spread of new variants of the coronavirus. The ban comes amid heightened tensions between the U.K. and China over semi-autonomous Hong Kong, which was a British colony until it was handed over to China in 1997. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)