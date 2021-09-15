WestJet names CFO interim chief executive as search for permanent replacement ongoing

Harry Taylor is shown in this undated handout photo. WestJet Airlines Ltd. has named Harry Taylor its interim president and chief executive. Taylor has been WestJet's chief financial officer since 2015. He will assume the interim CEO role between late November and mid-December 2021. Taylor will replace current WestJet chief executive Ed Sims, who announced in June his plans to retire at the end of this year. Sims has been CEO since May of 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - WestJet