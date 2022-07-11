Looming Musk-Twitter legal battle hammers company shares

FILE - The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. Twitter's stock slid more than 6% before the market open Monday, July 11, 2022, after billionaire Elon Musk announced late Friday that he will abandon his $44 billion offer to buy Twitter and the company said it will sue the Tesla CEO to uphold the deal. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)