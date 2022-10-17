New UK Treasury chief to aims to calm markets with statement

Jeremy Hunt leaves 10 Downing Street in London after he was appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer following the resignation of Kwasi Kwarteng, Friday Oct. 14, 2022. Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng said he has accepted Prime Minister Liz Truss' request he "stand aside" as Chancellor, paying the price for the chaos unleashed by his mini-budget. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)