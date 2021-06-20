‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ hits top mark at box office

This image released by Lionsgate shows Ryan Reynolds, left, and Samuel L. Jackson in a scene from "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard." “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” strikes the top box office target. The Lionsgate’s film starring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek brought in $11.6 million domestically to claim the No. 1 spot in its debut. (David Appleby/Lionsgate via AP)