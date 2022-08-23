Bids for signed Warren Buffett portrait already top $30,000

FILE - In this May 5, 2019, file photo Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, speaks during a game of bridge following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Neb. Buffett is auctioning off a high-tech signed portrait of himself to raise money for one of his favorite charities, and the bidding has already topped $30,000. The eBay auction of this artwork probably won't rival the $19 million someone paid earlier this year for a private lunch with Buffett, but it’s still likely to attract big bidders before it wraps up on Buffett’s 92nd birthday on Aug. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)