VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $14.8 million.
On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 4 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.
The precious metals royalty and streaming company posted revenue of $13.1 million in the period.
Maverix Metals shares have risen nearly 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 29% in the last 12 months.
