Elon Musk hopes to have Twitter CEO toward the end of year

FILE - Elon Musk departs the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in San Francisco on Jan. 24, 2023. Musk said Wednesday, Feb. 15, that he anticipates finding a CEO for Twitter “probably toward the end of this year." Speaking via a video call to the World Government Summit in Dubai, Musk said making sure the platform can function remained the most important thing for him. (AP Photo/Benjamin Fanjoy, File)