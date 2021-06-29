Energy helps TSX to edge higher; on track for sixth straight monthly gain

TORONTO - A summer heat wave continued to push natural gas prices higher and propelled Canada's main stock index further along the path to registering its sixth straight month of gains.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 25.77 points to 20,171.02.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 9.02 points at 34,292.29. The S&P 500 index was up 1.19 points at 4,291.80, while the Nasdaq composite was up 27.83 points at 14,528.34.
The Canadian dollar traded for 80.75 cents US compared with 81.07 cents US on Monday.
The August crude contract was up seven cents at US$72.98 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up 3.7 cents at US$3.63 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was down US$17.10 at US$1,763.60 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 1.4 cents at US$4.26 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)