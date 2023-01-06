OTTAWA - A quick look at Canada's December employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Unemployment rate: 5.0 per cent (5.1)

Employment rate: 61.8 per cent (61.5)

Participation rate: 65.0 per cent (64.8)

Number unemployed: 1,036,900 (1,049,600)

Number working: 19,770,300 (19,666,300)

Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 10.1 per cent (10.3)

Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.2 per cent (4.2)

Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.1 per cent (4.2)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2023.

