China's economic growth accelerates but weak amid shutdowns

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, aerial photo shows a container ship berthed at the container wharf of Qinzhou Port in Qinzhou in southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Sept. 13, 2022. China reported Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 economic growth rises to 3.9% over a year ago in latest quarter, up from 0.4% in previous quarter. (Zhang Ailin/Xinhua via AP)