Sand, Catan, piñatas lead Toy Hall of Fame finalists

This photo provided by the National Toy Hall of Fame in Rochester, N.Y. shows the finalists being considered for induction into the hall later this year. The finalists are: American Girl Dolls, Battleship, billiards, Cabbage Patch Kids, Fisher-Price Corn Popper, Mahjong, Masters of the Universe, piñata, Risk, sand, The Settlers of Catan, and toy fire engine. The winners will be chosen by a panel of experts and inducted on Nov. 4, 2021. (National Toy Hall of Fame via AP)